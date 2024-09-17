LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat

I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time.

It was interesting watching the presidential debate and hearing that Kamala Harris is for small business and wants to give a tax credit for new startups. I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time. For example, my auto/general liability insurance policies have gone up 38 percent over the past 3½ years. No tickets, no accidents and not one claim, period. Fuel costs have increased 45 percent during the same time. Supply costs for my business have increased more than 50 percent. I can’t afford a new truck because interest rates have doubled. The cost for the same truck in 2020 versus 2024 has gone up by 42 percent.

Without addressing rising costs for necessary services and supplies, the new small businesses to which they want to give tax credits will be closing their doors. Sure glad they continue to ignore the small businesses that operate today. Words are great, but the action is unheard of.