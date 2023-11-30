50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Heaven forbid anyone should enjoy the view of the Strip

B.J. Resop Las Vegas
November 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County commissioners claim “safety” as the reason for their proposed ban on people stopping on bridges overlooking the Strip. But a more accurate assessment would be greed.

Prohibiting pedestrians from stopping is the first step in achieving this ordinance’s one true purpose: to allow Formula One and other commercial ventures to prevent anyone from using those bridges (which are owned by the public) without first paying an exorbitant fee.

An ordinance against loitering on or immediately around stairs or escalators leading to our bridges might reasonably be in the interest of safety. But the current proposal to impose a wholesale ban on our ability to stop on the bridges to take in the view can be described accurately with only that one word: greed.

MOST READ
1
When will the Strip be back to normal?
When will the Strip be back to normal?
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
4
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
5
Vegas eatery named Yelp’s best new US restaurant for 2023
Vegas eatery named Yelp’s best new US restaurant for 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada, water and government subsidies
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Subsidies are like tax deductions. Somebody else has to make up for the money lost due to a tax deduction. It’s time to halt subsidies of all kinds.

CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos, right listens to public comment during a school board meeting at th ...
LETTER: School Board member goes after parents group
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

Linda Cavazos of the Clark County School Board attacked Moms for Liberty because they don’t want their children to be exposed to porn?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nothing but bad news in Las Vegas
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Wouldn’t it be great to have one or even two consecutive issues of the Review-Journal that did not have any reports of murders or assaults in Clark County?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The reason his popularity is dwindling is his inability to do what the people perceive as his job.

More stories
LETTER: Clark County pedestrian bridge ordinance is ridiculous
LETTER: Clark County pedestrian bridge ordinance is ridiculous
LETTER: Flamingo and Koval bridge should be permanent
LETTER: Flamingo and Koval bridge should be permanent
LETTER: So many inconveniences for locals, businesses
LETTER: So many inconveniences for locals, businesses
LETTER: Of course Donald Trump uses accountants
LETTER: Of course Donald Trump uses accountants
LETTER: What’s going on in the Clark County public defender’s office?
LETTER: What’s going on in the Clark County public defender’s office?
LETTER: Henderson approves major housing development
LETTER: Henderson approves major housing development