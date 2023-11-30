LETTER: Heaven forbid anyone should enjoy the view of the Strip

Clark County commissioners claim “safety” as the reason for their proposed ban on people stopping on bridges overlooking the Strip. But a more accurate assessment would be greed.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prohibiting pedestrians from stopping is the first step in achieving this ordinance’s one true purpose: to allow Formula One and other commercial ventures to prevent anyone from using those bridges (which are owned by the public) without first paying an exorbitant fee.

An ordinance against loitering on or immediately around stairs or escalators leading to our bridges might reasonably be in the interest of safety. But the current proposal to impose a wholesale ban on our ability to stop on the bridges to take in the view can be described accurately with only that one word: greed.