Letters

LETTER: Helping animals and not humans?

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
June 29, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Sunday letter to the editor, “Human needs,” Ron Moore laments that our society places more value on non-human lives than on those of the downtrodden. I would respectfully disagree.

There are private nonprofits, grass-roots groups and government agencies providing assorted help to those needing assistance. A large appropriation was recently approved toward funding a one-stop resource campus for the homeless as well. It’s true that many of our citizens are facing serious obstacles. But not all of them accept the help that is offered. Just ask a marshall or police officer or social worker.

Animals, on the other hand, have fewer options and protections. They are unable to ask for or seek help. And their status often places them in the hands of humans who intentionally mistreat them. So, yes, we do need to consider their needs if we are to call ourselves a compassionate society.

