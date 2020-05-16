LETTER: Henderson City Council disrupts a neighborhood

Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was sickening to hear the applause coming from the Henderson City Council meeting Tuesday evening (Thursday Review-Journal). The thought of a stadium where the NFL’s Raiders can practice being built practically on top of our homes, filling roadways near our senior communities with traffic and encouraging constant flights over us from the Henderson Executive Airport is not acceptable.

This is topped with the land practically being given to the Raiders as a gift.

What have we citizens done to deserve this abuse of our lifestyles? Why are we being subjected to such upheaval at this point in our lives? Most of us are good, law-abiding citizens living out our retirement years calmly, peacefully and hopefully in manageable health.

Has no thought gone into the impact on the lives of the residents of the affected communities? It appears that the only consideration was the possibility of funds being brought into the city as hordes of football fans are encouraged to frequent the facilities.

I hope the powers-that-be will step back and give some consideration to the residents who once were proud to say we lived in one of the most desirable cities in the United States, Henderson. Before signing that agreement, please think about the negative consequences to our lives. There are other ways to bring money into our city.