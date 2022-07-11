LETTER: Here come the muddy TV campaign ads
Why do candidates have to malign their opponents?
Some of the current campaign ads are laughable, for instance Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto’s current one blaming Adam Laxalt rather than herself for high gasoline prices. Then the one blaming Joe Lombardo for the increase in the crime rate in Clark County, which has continued to add new residents at alarming numbers.
Why can’t candidates just stick to what they will do to improve the state, etc., instead of attacking others who are seeking the job. I’m just plain tired of the negative campaign ads.