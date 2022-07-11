LETTER: Here come the muddy TV campaign ads

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 after joining SafeNest’s CEO and leadership from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to discuss SafeNest’s Project Safe 417 and other efforts to combat the concerning rise in domestic violence incidents throughout the pandemic in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some of the current campaign ads are laughable, for instance Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto’s current one blaming Adam Laxalt rather than herself for high gasoline prices. Then the one blaming Joe Lombardo for the increase in the crime rate in Clark County, which has continued to add new residents at alarming numbers.

Why can’t candidates just stick to what they will do to improve the state, etc., instead of attacking others who are seeking the job. I’m just plain tired of the negative campaign ads.