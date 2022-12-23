LETTER: Here come’s another Biden bailout

(Getty Images)

Just when I breathe a sigh of relief that Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness has been “put on hold,” I’m overwhelmed with news of a pension bailout, with the White House spending $36 billion to shore up pensions (mostly Teamsters) at taxpayer expense. Does anyone understand these pensions are not guaranteed? Especially at the expense of the American public.

Unions have long been corrupt and mismanaged. They’ve over-promised their members, and now the rest of us must pay? When will the government hold people responsible for their own actions and decisions?

There’s constant talk of cutting Medicare and Social Security for the honest workers of this country because of a shortage of funds. But there’s no hesitation to take care of the select few in a crooked union? I used to love this country.