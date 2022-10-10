LETTER: Here go those gasoline prices again

A car is shown at a gas pump, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at a gas station in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

I just found a gasoline receipt from a station at Hualapai and Tropicana from Oct. 15, 2020, when I paid $2.39 a gallon. I needed gas last week and went to the same place and had to pay $5.29. At least that was cheaper than the $5.75 at the Shell station a mile away on Grand Canyon. Apparently what we released from our strategic oil reserves has run dry.

When will D.C. wake up and realize that the concept of green energy is years away, at best, and we Americans have to survive in the interim? I believe it’s referred to as a “transition.”