LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks

The response to the Thursday letter to the editor by Derek Johnson complaining about Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract is that he is worth it. Yes, the dollars are eye popping, you bet. However, he is arguably the best baseball player on the planet. When you are the best at something you usually are rewarded for that. Either with fame, money or both.

The Dodgers are paying him that because they believe in the end that they will make more than $700 million on the deal. The market has spoken. That’s how a capitalistic society like this great country of ours works.

With regard to teachers having to work 10,000 years to make that same amount of money, that’s because our schools have failed our kids. They are not learning. That’s what teachers are supposed to do. Teach. You don’t get rewarded with big contracts when you fail.