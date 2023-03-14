LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perhaps Curtis Williams is missing something in his March 7 letter complaining about high vehicle registration fees. Nevada is one of just a few states that does not collect state taxes on income from working individuals. Because of that, the state collects additional taxes from nonworking sources to cover budgets. That includes charging more for your license plates or having a higher tax on gasoline, etc.

I’m pretty sure that most people would agree that no state tax on income overrides a higher annual tax on the stickers for your vehicle. In regard to the people who register in another state for plates so they don’t have to pay our fees, shame on them for taking advantage of the fact that we have no income tax and then cheating by not paying your fair share for that privilege.