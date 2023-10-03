67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: House Freedom Caucus attacks government overspending

Donna Sweere Henderson
October 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Until 51 years ago, Congress decided the budget by scrutinizing and voting on 12 spending plans for departments and agencies. That procedure changed when blood-thirsty spenders of Congress devised a way to extort the people’s money.

The budgets for the agencies were consolidated into one vote. Each succeeding budget would automatically include blanket raises. This allowed costly pork projects to be hidden. Transparency would be delayed until the “last minute” of the deadline. Politicians and citizens who criticized this approach would be attacked. This scam “gamed the system” so that overspending could never end.

For the first time in 51 years, the House Freedom Caucus dares to seek fiscal responsibility by presenting (and voting on) eight separate budget bills. Its members are being ridiculed by voices from every corner. They are accused of destroying democracy. They are called scorched-earthers and domestic terrorists.

We are witnessing an historic challenge to entrenched overspending and waste.

MOST READ
1
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
2
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
3
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
4
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
5
5K LA residents moved to Vegas at end of summer, report says
5K LA residents moved to Vegas at end of summer, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is condu ...
LETTER: Biden and the UAW
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President’s policies will result in union job losses.

More stories
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: Blame spending, not tax cuts, for the U.S. deficit
LETTER: Blame spending, not tax cuts, for the U.S. deficit
IN RESPONSE: Schools over stadiums referendum about Nevada priorities
IN RESPONSE: Schools over stadiums referendum about Nevada priorities
LETTER: Nevada residents complain about high utility bills
LETTER: Nevada residents complain about high utility bills