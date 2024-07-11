104°F
LETTER: How can we report plate scofflaws?

Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas
July 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It’s absolutely amazing that there are more California plates than Nevada plates in our neighborhood and everywhere I go. If I do see a Nevada plate, the tag is often expired and the color could certainly alert police, as it does me. The no-plate cars are around also, just not as many.

Is it possible to have volunteers send in information on these expired plates? I would do so if I knew someone would follow through and check their status.

