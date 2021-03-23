67°F
Letters

LETTER: How does making it easier to vote produce better voters?

Pat Russell Henderson
March 23, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2021 - 10:30 pm
A county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Cl ...
In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

I was in the military when I became eligible to vote in Nevada. For the next 21 years, I voted via absentee ballot. I had to take action and put forth an effort to vote — i.e., submit a request for a ballot. I wanted my vote to count, so I needed to find out who/what I should vote for.

By making it easy to vote via no ID, extended election days with multiple voting locations and automatically mailing ballots, we have eliminated nearly all voter responsibilities. Nevada Assembly Bill 321 may increase the number of folks who vote, but will it be a better election?

