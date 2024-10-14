LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Political parties and policies are always front and center in elections. But the character of candidates matters too, and never more so than in the 2024 presidential election.

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world…And how you vote is a reflection of your own character.