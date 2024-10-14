73°F
Letters

LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
LETTER: Follow Arizona on traffic cameras
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas
October 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Political parties and policies are always front and center in elections. But the character of candidates matters too, and never more so than in the 2024 presidential election.

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world…And how you vote is a reflection of your own character.

LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

LETTER: The Donald Trump way
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: More of the same
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

