Cade Cridland is photographed at his home in Henderson on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Great decision to give Elizabeth Page Brumley and Rio Lacanlale the front page on Christmas Day for their story on Cade Cridland’s donation of blood stem cells to save the life of a child with cancer. Just the kind of warm, human, holiday news we needed this year. And we needed it on the front page.