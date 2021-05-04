75°F
Letters

LETTER: If electric cars are the future …

Lee Eastwood Las Vegas
May 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
After reading many stories recently about everyone buying an electric vehicle to save the planet, I often wonder about those struggling to get by. I see people driving beater cars, probably purchased for between $1,000 and $2,000. How are they supposed to buy a $30,000 electric car?

I am on Social Security and would have a tough time buying one. The save-the-world dreamers apparently have the money to buy these cars and think everyone else can, too.

