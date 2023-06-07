80°F
Letters

LETTER: If you think the federal government spends too much …

Marc Maloof Henderson
June 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

In response to your June 2 editorial “Voters open to more sustainable spending trajectory”:

Recent polls suggest that 60 percent of voters feel that U.S. government spending is too high. Yet, a certain percent of those voters still vote for Democratic Party candidates who have absolutely no plans to reduce spending. Your editorial is correct in stating that the government doesn’t have a revenue problem, but a spending problem.

Many current Democrats believe that the government can’t go broke as long as it can print money. This shows their complete ignorance of real-world monetary policy. They are on a trajectory to cause the U.S. dollar to lose its reserve currency status, as recent currency events between China, Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc., have shown other nations’ desire to use their own currencies for international transactions. If that ever happens, the printing presses will be gone and the U.S. citizen’s standard of living will be decimated.

