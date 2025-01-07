45°F
Letters

LETTER: Immigration is good, but …

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
January 6, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

My grandfather immigrated from Italy. But to get a visa, he needed a profession so he wouldn’t be a financial burden upon arrival. He was a shoemaker.

The current, flawed system has individuals flooding our borders without regard of any of our laws. These individuals need to properly apply for a visa and be vetted as thoroughly as possible. That would seem to be fair.

