LETTER: Improving Lake Mead water levels

FILE - In this May 1, 2005, photo file, Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las Vegas. Forecasters say this year's outlook for the most important river in the Southwestern U.S. remains grim.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday, May 7, 2018, that April storms failed to produce much snow in the mountains that feed the Colorado River, and Lake Powell is expected to get only 43 percent of the average inflow from the river. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

Your Friday headline, “Facing water woes,” refers to a “$100 million plan that will leave more water in Lake Mead.” Without a doubt, knowing how to use water efficiently is extremely important.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water use summary as of October clearly shows that the Imperial Irrigation District in California is using more water than allotted. The district’s allotment of Colorado River water is nearly nine times the amount that the entire state of Nevada is authorized (2.6 million acre-feet vs 0.3 million acre-feet). What effort is being done to reduce that district’s water consumption, which could increase the level of water in Lake Mead?