Letters

LETTER: In Henderson, of course!

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
August 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 9:41 pm

As if you need any more confirmation of the general incompetence and irresponsibility of government, consider the Review-Journal’s Aug. 16 article, “Henderson using virus funds for expansion.” According to the article, the city is using federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to finish a remodeling project. The story says: “Henderson is spending twice as much money on the lobby expansion as it currently is on a grant program for businesses.” Indeed.

