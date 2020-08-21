LETTER: In Henderson, of course!

Construction continues on Henderson City Hall's entrance and plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As if you need any more confirmation of the general incompetence and irresponsibility of government, consider the Review-Journal’s Aug. 16 article, “Henderson using virus funds for expansion.” According to the article, the city is using federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to finish a remodeling project. The story says: “Henderson is spending twice as much money on the lobby expansion as it currently is on a grant program for businesses.” Indeed.