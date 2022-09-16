83°F
LETTER: Independents for Biden?

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
September 15, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2A Arena, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I saw in the Review-Journal that polls have President Joe Biden’s rating among independents at 64 percent disapprove and 26 percent approve. While the disapproval rating makes sense due to Mr. Biden’s monumental failures across all levels of his influence, I marvel that 26 percent of independents believe he is doing a great job.

I can understand where a strong Democratic ideologue can work overtime to excuse Mr. Biden’s failures. But I struggle to understand how a true independent can do the same. In my mind an independent sees only the obvious and is unswayed by ideological persuasion.

It seems unfathomable that any true independent can approve of Mr. Biden’s performance. I think those who make up the 26 percent should either declare themselves Democrats — as they appear to be — or do the grocery shopping themselves for once.

