President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I was amused at the headline in the Feb. 15 Review-Journal that read, “U.S. inflation slows to 6.4%.” If Donald Trump were in the White House, it would have read, “U.S. inflation continues at a staggering 6.4%.”