LETTER: It’s all about Joe

Art Incalcaterra Las Vegas
February 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
I am sick of politicians taking every opportunity to pat themselves on the back. President Joe Biden last week held a news conference to announce the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. He stated “I” worked with the justice before he was on the court on this and that, and “I,” as head of the Judiciary Committee, got him appointed to the Supreme Court. Not one word of the cases or accomplishments that the justice worked on or led while on the court.

Then the president took the time to say that “I” will appoint a Black woman as his replacement.

Everything was “I.” Why didn’t the president say something like: “Today is Justice Breyer’s day. Let’s focus on him. I will discuss his replacement at a later date.”

