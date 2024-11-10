LETTER: It’s an embarrassment that Nevada can’t count the vote

LETTER: The election is over and the people have spoken

I’m embarrassed as a Nevada voter to see our state still not reporting the results of the 2024 election three days after the blowout results nationwide. We are one of the smallest states, and yet we can’t count votes on Election Day like Florida and New York?

Nevada voters deserve to have their vote counted and reported by the end of day on Election Day. With early voting, universal mail ballots and statewide voting locations, there is no excuse for not getting your vote in on time.

If we want to be taken seriously, Nevadaa lawmakers need to change our election rules and our election officials should resign. They are a national embarrassment.