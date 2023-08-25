LETTER: It’s Christmas every day!
How about we live in reality on wages?
Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone made $100,000 and benefits and received a 70 percent to 120 percent guaranteed pension. We can’t give everyone the world. It would collapse.
How about we live in reality on wages?
Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone made $100,000 and benefits and received a 70 percent to 120 percent guaranteed pension. We can’t give everyone the world. It would collapse.
How about a reminder alert from the water district.
The cart is in front of the horse.
He went only after he was shamed.
One-size-fits-all pay scale suppresses excellence.
When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.
Caucuses should go by the wayside, and primaries should be the norm.
Did they not know the deal when the signed up?
By $1.20? Give me a break.
Let the American people watch.
With 19 defendants and a minimum of 38 attorneys, the potential for chaos and confusion is evident.