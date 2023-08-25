88°F
Letters

LETTER: It's Christmas every day!

Dean Kaneko Henderson
August 24, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone made $100,000 and benefits and received a 70 percent to 120 percent guaranteed pension. We can’t give everyone the world. It would collapse.

LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Rudy Gibson Las Vegas

When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.

