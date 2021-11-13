LETTER: It’s supposed to be dark early this time of year

Regarding James T. Davenport’s letter concerning changing our clocks in November: Mr. Davenport complains about it being dark at 4:30 p.m. this time of year. Does he or anyone else realize we are just getting back in line with the sun — that it’s supposed to be dark at 4:30 p.m.? The real idiocy is going on daylight savings time in the first place. Why do we need an extra hour of daylight in the summer, especially out here when we are baking all day in 110-115 degree weather all day?