LETTER: Joe Biden and illegal immigrant law breakers

From the March 10 Review Journal: “Also, Florida is suing the Biden’s administration over new directives that have halted detentions of some immigrants who have served time in prison.”

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Tuesday that the new guidance has resulted in immigration officials declining to take custody of people who have served sentences for burglary, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Wow. The Democrat administration is ordering ICE to release illegal immigrants who have prison records. One of the primary roles of government is to keep us safe. Refusing to detain illegal immigrants who have serious criminal backgrounds will make the country much more dangerous for its citizens. This is worse than anything Donald Trump was impeached for. Where are the demands that Mr. Biden should be impeached? He should be removed along with every politician who deliberately ignores laws and puts the citizenry in harm’s way.