99°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden is a good guy

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
LETTER: The Clark County School District and cellphones
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images
LETTER: When it’s your time to go …
Bret West Henderson
August 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I found Ron Stegner’s Aug. 1 letter interesting. He attributes the increase of gasoline prices, grocery prices, utility prices and rent to Joe Biden. Presidents have little or no control over these things. As reported recently in the Review-Journal, inflation is still stubbornly high in the European Union. Grocery prices are driven by manufacturers’ costs and the leadership of stores, as are gasoline and utility prices. Rental costs are driven by supply and demand and by the owners of rental properties.

But while we’re talking Mr. Biden’s legacy, how about record low unemployment, record high stock market, a robust economy and falling crime rates.

The president can also take credit for much-needed investments in our public infrastructure. I will say I hate his student loan forgiveness program.

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively. And I am glad he has stepped aside. As an unaffiliated voter, I now believe the country has a viable alternative to one of the vilest people on the planet. I urge people not to vote for weird Donald.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files
LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East
Charles ODonnell Las Vegas

Concerns extend beyond the financial wisdom of film production tax credits.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Making excuses for a failing president
recommend 2
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 3
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 4
EDITORIAL: Bad economic news clouds the White House
recommend 5
LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?
recommend 6
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal