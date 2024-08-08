LETTER: Joe Biden is a good guy

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively.

I found Ron Stegner’s Aug. 1 letter interesting. He attributes the increase of gasoline prices, grocery prices, utility prices and rent to Joe Biden. Presidents have little or no control over these things. As reported recently in the Review-Journal, inflation is still stubbornly high in the European Union. Grocery prices are driven by manufacturers’ costs and the leadership of stores, as are gasoline and utility prices. Rental costs are driven by supply and demand and by the owners of rental properties.

But while we’re talking Mr. Biden’s legacy, how about record low unemployment, record high stock market, a robust economy and falling crime rates.

The president can also take credit for much-needed investments in our public infrastructure. I will say I hate his student loan forgiveness program.

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively. And I am glad he has stepped aside. As an unaffiliated voter, I now believe the country has a viable alternative to one of the vilest people on the planet. I urge people not to vote for weird Donald.