LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion

President Joe Biden, seen in February 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I never got as far as Economics 102, but one of the first things I learned in 101 was that if you continue to spend money that you don’t have, you’ll eventually go broke. As I see it, that’s exactly where this country is right now. We owe more money than we can repay, but President Joe Biden just doesn’t seem to understand the concept, as he refuses to cut spending. Perhaps he failed Economics 101.