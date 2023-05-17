82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
May 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden, seen in February 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, seen in February 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I never got as far as Economics 102, but one of the first things I learned in 101 was that if you continue to spend money that you don’t have, you’ll eventually go broke. As I see it, that’s exactly where this country is right now. We owe more money than we can repay, but President Joe Biden just doesn’t seem to understand the concept, as he refuses to cut spending. Perhaps he failed Economics 101.

MOST READ
1
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
2
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
3
A’s preferred ballpark site brings improved transit options
A’s preferred ballpark site brings improved transit options
4
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
5
Limits on firearm possession in Nevada passed by Legislature, go to governor
Limits on firearm possession in Nevada passed by Legislature, go to governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Le ...
LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).

(Getty Images)
LETTER: We all had ancestors who were slaves
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The science is clear: Every single human being on the planet has ancestors who were slaves. Reparations for everyone!

Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Rapid enviros oppose mining the materials necessary for a renewable revolution.

More stories for you
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: Don’t Democrats realize Biden is a liar?
LETTER: Don’t Democrats realize Biden is a liar?
LETTER: Biden EV plan will turn us all into pedestrians
LETTER: Biden EV plan will turn us all into pedestrians
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: Coming for our ‘weapons of war’?
LETTER: Coming for our ‘weapons of war’?
CARTOON: Limits for thee, but not for me
CARTOON: Limits for thee, but not for me