Letters

LETTER: Jumping through hoops to adopt a dog

Stan Olson Las Vegas
August 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Has anybody tried to adopt a dog on Las Vegas lately? It is easier to get into Harvard than to adopt a canine.

Some of us are older than 50 and not computer savvy. I have filled out forms and been to numerous shelters and pet stores in person — and still no luck. I thought I was being a humanitarian to adopt a four-legged friend. Now I find the adoption fee will be around $400. I call this selling dogs.

They must be taking lessons from the resort fee people.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen in Never-never land over WNBA pay
Jay Friedman Las Vegas

We have a border problem. We need more money for teachers, the homeless and the minimum wage. Yet Sen. Jacky Rosen is spending time trying to ensure the WNBA pays the same salaries as the NBA.