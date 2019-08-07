LETTER: Jumping through hoops to adopt a dog

I find the adoption fee will be around $400. I call this selling dogs.

Has anybody tried to adopt a dog on Las Vegas lately? It is easier to get into Harvard than to adopt a canine.

Some of us are older than 50 and not computer savvy. I have filled out forms and been to numerous shelters and pet stores in person — and still no luck. I thought I was being a humanitarian to adopt a four-legged friend. Now I find the adoption fee will be around $400. I call this selling dogs.

They must be taking lessons from the resort fee people.