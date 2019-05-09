82°F
Letters

LETTER: Just saying ‘no’ to Yucca Mountain isn’t a solution

John Currell Henderson
May 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Given that the issue of where to store radioactive nuclear waste has been well studied for many years, where do the Nevada politicians who oppose Yucca Mountain believe the waste should be stored? If not Yucca, then where? Each should have a well-educated opinion by now.

I hope their positions are about more than just re-election.

The easy answer is “no.” But “no” is not a solution. Accepting the waste would benefit many Americans, despite the somewhat limited transportation risks in moving the waste to a safer site. Annual federal payments to Nevada as we learn to reprocess the waste would be one aspect of solving the problem.

LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges
Art Gearhart Las Vegas

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses
Denise Maginn Las Vegas

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District

Wynn goes back to free parking
Thomas M. Mattingly Las Vegas

Ever since many of the Strip casinos decided to charge for parking, I have taken my business elsewhere.