LETTER: Just saying ‘no’ to Yucca Mountain isn’t a solution

Where do the Nevada politicians who oppose Yucca Mountain believe radioactive nuclear waste should be stored?

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Given that the issue of where to store radioactive nuclear waste has been well studied for many years, where do the Nevada politicians who oppose Yucca Mountain believe the waste should be stored? If not Yucca, then where? Each should have a well-educated opinion by now.

I hope their positions are about more than just re-election.

The easy answer is “no.” But “no” is not a solution. Accepting the waste would benefit many Americans, despite the somewhat limited transportation risks in moving the waste to a safer site. Annual federal payments to Nevada as we learn to reprocess the waste would be one aspect of solving the problem.