LETTER: Las Vegas bicyclists and sidewalks

(Las Vegas-Review Journal)

In response to Jon Kromroy’s March 27 letter, “Bike rides”:

Cycling on the sidewalks is illegal in North Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and a growing number of other places. Some of the reasons include:

■ It gives a false impression of safety. The few cyclists who may feel safer riding on the sidewalks typically aren’t the conscientious, more experienced ones. On the sidewalks, the cyclist must contend with driveways, newspaper stands, trash cans and more. This is in addition to the major danger: the pedestrian, who is potentially endangered by the cyclist.

■ One problem with cyclists on the sidewalk is that other cyclists, motorists and pedestrians don’t expect us to be there. Under the best of circumstances, we’re mostly invisible to motorists. If the cyclist dismounts, that would further slow us.

■ Mr. Kromroy mentions that cyclists should be allowed to use sidewalks. Too often, being “allowed” to do something leads to being “required” to do that same thing. Clearly, this would be hazardous to all. A better solution would be to incorporate us into the infrastructure.

Though Nevada law doesn’t prohibit our riding on sidewalks, we aren’t required to do so.

The streets belong to all of us. We cause much less wear and tear on the roadways than do motorists. We aren’t going away (unless you motorists kill us all — think recent history). A better solution is to make the roadways safer for all users.