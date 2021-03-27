58°F
Letters

LETTER: Let bicyclists use the sidewalks

Jon E. Kromroy Sr. Las Vegas
March 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Much has been written about safety for bicyclists. Present narrow bicycle lanes are mostly squeezed between a regular vehicle lane on the left and a right turn lane for vehicles on the right. This puts the rider between two lanes of traffic, a dangerous situation.

I suggest bicyclists be allowed to use sidewalks, thus keeping them away from these car lanes. Most sidewalks have an elevated curb offering additional protection. A requirement should be added that cyclists yield to pedestrians on sidewalks.

Appropriate signage would need to be installed, and government should be permitted to ban bicycles on sidewalks in areas of high pedestrian sidewalk use, or for other appropriate reasons, if needed for safety.

