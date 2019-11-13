58°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas City Council did the right thing on homeless ordinance

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
November 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the new homeless camping ordinance, I just want to express my heartfelt congratulations to the Las Vegas City Council for voting the correct way on Thursday to benefit the law-abiding, taxpaying citizens.

There should be one question that should be brought up before any vote: Will this make us more or less like California? It would be unfortunate for Nevada to go that way.

LETTER: Constitution doesn’t prohibit a partisan impeachment
Steve Danning Las Vegas

If the Founding Fathers had intended that impeachment proceed only in “extreme bipartisan cases,” they would have included a provision specifying a threshold higher than a simple majority for the vote in the House.

LETTER: Impeachment editorial was right on target
Michael DeMarchis Linda DeMarchis Fort Wayne, Indiana

The current proceedings are indeed an unprecedented attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.