LETTER: Las Vegas City Council did the right thing on homeless ordinance
Don’t turn the city into San Francisco.
In response to the new homeless camping ordinance, I just want to express my heartfelt congratulations to the Las Vegas City Council for voting the correct way on Thursday to benefit the law-abiding, taxpaying citizens.
There should be one question that should be brought up before any vote: Will this make us more or less like California? It would be unfortunate for Nevada to go that way.