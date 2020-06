Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Michele Fiore is a disgrace to Las Vegas. She has defiantly defended herself against numerous complaints about racially insensitive remarks she made at a convention, and this isn’t the first time she has been embroiled in controversy over her comments.

She is a toxic cocktail of arrogance and ignorance and has no place on the City Council.