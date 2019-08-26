LETTER: Las Vegas monorail just bleeds money

A Las Vegas Monorail approaches MGM Station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

It’s obvious that the creators of the Las Vegas monorail were on the wrong track from the very beginning. I don’t see how they could have done their homework regarding rider projections. Building it near Paradise Road and thinking that it would attract people who want to be on the Strip was a pipe dream.

Another day older and deeper in debt. I think the governor was right in trying to put a stop to this edifice that does nothing but bleed money (Aug. 19 Review-Journal). It looks beautiful, but it’s time to cut the losses and shut it down.