50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas seniors struggle with rent hikes

Maureen Robinson Las Vegas
January 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Another article focusing on the exorbitant rent hikes for our seniors (Sunday Review-Journal). Desert Plaza is just one of many examples of this happening all over the valley. Out-of-state investors come into Nevada and tough luck if this grossly effects our citizens.

No one in our government has addressed this issue. and it is getting worse. Why should investors participate in Section 8 when they can gouge our citizens? Why don’t we pass a law that any buyer of apartment buildings has to have 20 percent of the units rent-controlled to protect the low income? Let’s make these investors really invest in our state by helping our citizens.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
2
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
3
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
4
Rich Bisaccia interviews; 2 new Raiders GM candidates emerge
Rich Bisaccia interviews; 2 new Raiders GM candidates emerge
5
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: More evidence we must deal with global warming
Mariah Birnbaum Las Vegas

The numbers: 1.86 inches of rain, 87 days of temperatures above 100 degrees and 117 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 and conspiracies
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparison isn’t so far off
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

The attack on the Capitol was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I find that disgusting and shameful.