LETTER: Las Vegas seniors struggle with rent hikes

Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Another article focusing on the exorbitant rent hikes for our seniors (Sunday Review-Journal). Desert Plaza is just one of many examples of this happening all over the valley. Out-of-state investors come into Nevada and tough luck if this grossly effects our citizens.

No one in our government has addressed this issue. and it is getting worse. Why should investors participate in Section 8 when they can gouge our citizens? Why don’t we pass a law that any buyer of apartment buildings has to have 20 percent of the units rent-controlled to protect the low income? Let’s make these investors really invest in our state by helping our citizens.