LETTER: Las Vegas water bills aren’t that bad

I found Paul Sterle’s recent letter to the editor, “Just a waste,” to be full of hyperbole. He says homeowners in Las Vegas “have to convert their homes to water-saving systems, cut down trees and pull out grass to be able to afford their water bills.”

We are a four-person household on a 7,000-acre lot with about 40 trees, plants, bushes and cacti. The water system in our house is original to the home, built in 1973. Our bill has never been more than $45 a month in the eight years we’ve owned this home.