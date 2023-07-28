100°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas’s big water users should quit whining about new fee

JoAnn Simmons Henderson
July 27, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A sprinkler waters grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizu ...
A sprinkler waters grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I was amused by the Sunday letters in which several people complained about their excessive water bills. It’s OK for them to have a water bill in the neighborhood of $500, but once it goes up to more than $1,400 they become concerned and irate with the fees. Hmm.

As residents of Nevada for 43-plus years, my family has always been aware of the importance and worth of water availability. After reading about this “unfortunate “ situation, there is no sympathy coming from me. Instead, I’m extremely upset that these water wasters are just now being charged appropriately.

The water district has been paying to have unnecessary grasses removed for almost 30 years. Why didn’t these water wasters obey the request like the rest of us?

We live in a beautiful desert. Let us all respect and conserve our precious commodity.

