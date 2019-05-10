64°F
Letters

LETTER: Lawyers and the ‘ambulance chaser’ albatross

Pat Albertson Pahrump
May 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Anthony L. Ashby’s Monday letter defending personal injury attorneys:

If it is indeed, and I quote, “impermissible for lawyers to solicit clients,” why am I blasted with the advertising of legal services offered each and every day on television? This advertising encourages accident victims to “speak to an attorney first” in order to guarantee your rights, etc. Perhaps not being first in line would do a lot to eliminate that “ambulance chaser” albatross.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.