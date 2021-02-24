62°F
Letters

LETTER: Laxalt sues over alleged illegal voting

David Lyons Las Vegas
February 23, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
I find Saturday’s Review-Journal article about Adam Laxalt’s lawsuit possibly being dismissed to be typical of a national problem: illegal voting.

I know of two locals who received mail-in ballots this year. Neither of them had ever registered to vote, but both had been to the DMV recently to renew licenses. The clerk asked if they’d like to register, but they declined. Coincidence?

Noncitizens are now allowed to get driver’s licenses with as little ID as a water bill. When they walk out of the DMV, there are people there asking if they’d like to register to vote. Neither the DMV clerk nor the people outside ask if the individual is a U.S. citizen. Anyone who believes that voter fraud is a myth is brain dead.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Let’s just let the teachers unions run the CDC
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

All this time we were expected to believe that the CDC was advising the American people based strictly on science. It now appears that the CDC is making recommendations based on input from the teachers unions.

(David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)
LETTER: RJ legislative digest a must read
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

Senate Bill 103 would prohibit property insurers from determining policy coverages or rates based solely on a dog’s breed, but the dog’s temperament could still be used.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The science of energy
Joe Freeman Las Vegas

Those folks in Texas without power weren’t relying on a large system of solar and wind energy. That condition was the result of poor energy management and politics.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
LETTER: Worry more about the loony right than the loony left
Roy Grosser Las Vegas

One day a week, I’ll worry about the government taking over Ford. The other four days and the weekend I’ll worry about the loonies on the right stepping on my neck.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
LETTER: The Harry Reid name game
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

The Harry Reid bookstore, the Harry Reid barbershop, the Harry Reid chest protector …

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bicyclists don’t own the road
Brady Castleberry Las Vegas

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones shows a lack of common sense in pushing a law that favors bicycles on roads that are built for motorized vehicle traffic.