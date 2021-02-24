LETTER: Laxalt sues over alleged illegal voting

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

I find Saturday’s Review-Journal article about Adam Laxalt’s lawsuit possibly being dismissed to be typical of a national problem: illegal voting.

I know of two locals who received mail-in ballots this year. Neither of them had ever registered to vote, but both had been to the DMV recently to renew licenses. The clerk asked if they’d like to register, but they declined. Coincidence?

Noncitizens are now allowed to get driver’s licenses with as little ID as a water bill. When they walk out of the DMV, there are people there asking if they’d like to register to vote. Neither the DMV clerk nor the people outside ask if the individual is a U.S. citizen. Anyone who believes that voter fraud is a myth is brain dead.