Letters

LETTER: Let local leaders lead

Debra Krupp Las Vegas
March 23, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Marilyn Kirkpatrick, candidate for Assembly District 1, speaks with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday June 12, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I don’t know why county officials must prove to Gov. Steve Sisolak by April 15 that they can manage their local responsibilities. This is what we elected them to do.

It’s yet another example of the governor’s unseemly need to rule by decree. We all want to live our lives according to our own best judgment. This simple fact is essential to human dignity. The longer the governor denies this, the greater the resentment will be.

