LETTER: Let’s go after the gun makers, the automakers and the liquor providers

Jeff Sauer Las Vegas
June 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
9mm pistol gun and bullets strewn on the table
I think that going after weapons manufacturers for weapons deaths is a good idea. Going after vehicle manufacturers for any vehicle death is as good an idea as I’ve ever heard. Tobacco and alcohol producers should be outlawed, not taxed. Arresting fried food sellers and restaurant owners should also happen. Executives with the companies that make those fryers for home and commercial use should be jailed immediately.

We should also ignore personal responsibility.

