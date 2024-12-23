51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Liberal hypocrisy on gun control

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration
LETTER: Rewarding double-dippers
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: UNLV’s great football season
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada should up the penalties for animal cruelty
Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
December 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Has anyone noticed the difference between the murder of the health care CEO and the Wisconsin school shooting? There was not a peep from Democrats or the media calling for more gun control after the CEO was gunned down in Manhattan in broad daylight. But now there is a school shooting, and Democrats and the media are calling for more gun restrictions.

Democrats have no right to that agenda anymore due to the Hunter Biden pardon. The left’s hypocrisy has been exposed regarding gun laws. It seems that it is acceptable to them for a CEO in the health care industry to be murdered in the streets because of high health care costs. Well, who created this problem of high health care costs? Democrats and Obamacare.

Enforce the gun laws that are in existence, and no pardons for anyone convicted of violating gun laws.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration
John Turzer Henderson

Democrats are showing their true colors by not losing with grace and character, understanding why they lost and taking steps within the party to improve their image and actions.

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: UNLV’s great football season
David A. Meckley Las Vegas

Two UNLV coaches fail to finish the job with the players with two weeks remaining in the season.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

MORE STORIES