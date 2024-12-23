LETTER: Liberal hypocrisy on gun control

Has anyone noticed the difference between the murder of the health care CEO and the Wisconsin school shooting? There was not a peep from Democrats or the media calling for more gun control after the CEO was gunned down in Manhattan in broad daylight. But now there is a school shooting, and Democrats and the media are calling for more gun restrictions.

Democrats have no right to that agenda anymore due to the Hunter Biden pardon. The left’s hypocrisy has been exposed regarding gun laws. It seems that it is acceptable to them for a CEO in the health care industry to be murdered in the streets because of high health care costs. Well, who created this problem of high health care costs? Democrats and Obamacare.

Enforce the gun laws that are in existence, and no pardons for anyone convicted of violating gun laws.