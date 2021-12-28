LETTER: Little ways to save Southern Nevada’s water

(Getty Images)

I recently discovered that I have been wasting more than two gallons of water every day, and I’d be willing to bet that there are many, many others in Southern Nevada who are doing the same thing.

I let the water run while brushing my teeth. I measured the water flow and found out that just more than 1 gallon of water goes right down the drain while I am brushing. So now, while brushing, I turn the water off. I am now saving more than 2 gallons of water each day, as I brush a minimum of two times a day.

How many others are letting the water flow down the sink while simply brushing their teeth? I’m guessing that collectively we are probably wasting water to the tune of 1 million or 2 million gallons per day.