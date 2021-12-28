45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Little ways to save Southern Nevada’s water

Bob Roth Henderson
December 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I recently discovered that I have been wasting more than two gallons of water every day, and I’d be willing to bet that there are many, many others in Southern Nevada who are doing the same thing.

I let the water run while brushing my teeth. I measured the water flow and found out that just more than 1 gallon of water goes right down the drain while I am brushing. So now, while brushing, I turn the water off. I am now saving more than 2 gallons of water each day, as I brush a minimum of two times a day.

How many others are letting the water flow down the sink while simply brushing their teeth? I’m guessing that collectively we are probably wasting water to the tune of 1 million or 2 million gallons per day.

MOST READ
1
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
More canceled flights into and out of Las Vegas add to travel woes
2
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip
3
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
4
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
5
Golden Knights coach, another player enter COVID-19 protocol
Golden Knights coach, another player enter COVID-19 protocol
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Panic over omicron
J. J. Schrader Henderson

This administration seems to want to continue the scare tactics and power grab for as long as it can.