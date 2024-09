One morning, I was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides.

Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestrians from open trenches or other construction hazards. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I went shopping early one morning and was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides. There were miles of yellow barrels but not one worker, not one shovel. It went down to one lane at times.

Is it really necessary to have those reductions when there is no construction going on?