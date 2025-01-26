40°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: MAGA has ruined the Republican Party

Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Joe Raedle/Gett ...
Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
LETTER: The agents of our own destruction
UNLV players come together on a time out against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of ...
LETTER: UNLV’s basketball glory days
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File)
LETTER: A dangerous new era
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Public safety and Nevada DMV scofflaws
Paul Costantino Mesquite
January 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Republican Party of my youth had values, such as law and order. The new party has a criminal leader who believes it’s OK to beat, choke, spray with chemicals and even kill police officers — as happened at the Capitol. He showed this by pardoning even the worst of the offenders.

The offenders gained that pardon by nothing more than an allegiance to the megalomaniac in charge. And hardly a word from the Republican elite.

The MAGA crowd has ruined the Republican Party. No morals, no values. And the American people seem all right with that. The beginning of the decline in what made America great? It would appear so.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File)
LETTER: A dangerous new era
Ron Sadler Las Vegas

LA fires show the planet is at risk if we don’t abandon fossil fuels.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: LA fires and common sense
Steven Ginther Mesquite

The fires in Los Angeles demonstrate that human development cannot coexistence with nature and wildlife

MORE STORIES