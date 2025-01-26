LETTER: MAGA has ruined the Republican Party

No morals, no values. And the American people seem all right with that.

The Republican Party of my youth had values, such as law and order. The new party has a criminal leader who believes it’s OK to beat, choke, spray with chemicals and even kill police officers — as happened at the Capitol. He showed this by pardoning even the worst of the offenders.

The offenders gained that pardon by nothing more than an allegiance to the megalomaniac in charge. And hardly a word from the Republican elite.

The MAGA crowd has ruined the Republican Party. No morals, no values. And the American people seem all right with that. The beginning of the decline in what made America great? It would appear so.