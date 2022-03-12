52°F
LETTER: Mail theft running rampant in Las Vegas

Paul Merriman Henderson
March 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
On Monday, the Review Journal ran a story about thousands of mail theft reports in Las Vegas over the past 12 months. Mail carriers have even been assaulted. Sounds like voting by mail is a great idea.

And people wonder why elections are questioned. Stop stigmatizing these concerns and look at the fact that this is a monstrous problem. It is going to get only worse now as prices rise and thieves become more desperate. Cease voting by mail. Demand in-person voting.

