Letters

LETTER: Many Nevada seniors are at the back of vaccine line

Sheila Gerstenzang Las Vegas
December 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
I am incarcerated, though I have never committed a crime. I’ve been a prisoner in my own home since March 13. I haven’t been inside a store or anywhere else, save for a necessary doctor or laboratory visit. Walking is difficult, so I can’t even do that. Though I’m a disabled senior with comorbidities, I am not old enough to qualify for the Tier 2 administration of the vaccine, which will go to those older than 75.

After learning that prisoners — murderers, rapists, pedophiles and the like — will take priority over me, I am enraged. I’ve led a productive and exemplary life, but apparently those of us who have done the right things don’t matter to the powers that be. This is a disgrace.

