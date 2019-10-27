66°F
Letters

LETTER: Metro and ICE

Mike Peterman Las Vegas
October 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas (“Metro to stop holds,” Thursday Review-Journal). What person wouldn’t want criminals removed from their jurisdiction? Because it will inhibit some of them from coming forward to cooperate on other crimes?

What officials will be taking the blame for the inevitable crimes that may have been prevented? A sad era has now begun.

LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Short lunch periods for CCSD students borders on inhumane.

LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Don’t doubt it: She’s running.

LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.

LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate
By Sherry Hobbs, Henderson

Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.

LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth
By Richard Wells, Las Vegas

I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.