LETTER: Metro and ICE

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas (“Metro to stop holds,” Thursday Review-Journal). What person wouldn’t want criminals removed from their jurisdiction? Because it will inhibit some of them from coming forward to cooperate on other crimes?

What officials will be taking the blame for the inevitable crimes that may have been prevented? A sad era has now begun.