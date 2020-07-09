LETTER: Metro needs to get harsh with maskless idiots

Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Metropolitan Police Department refuses to issue criminal citations for the village idiots who refuse to wear face masks despite an order from Gov. Steve Sisolak. Instead, Metro will try using “education” to obtain compliance. When the police tell lawbreakers there is no consequence for breaking the law, I wonder what will happen.

Nevada needs to put people back to work. The village idiots who refuse to obey the law requiring masks be worn are telling the majority that they do not care about unemployed and sick Nevadans. No consequences and no compliance, even if it means innocent people dying. The taxpayers are suffering for it.